Browns agree to terms with defensive coordinator Joe Woods

The Browns had to wait until after the Super Bowl to hire their defensive coordinator, but the waiting has come to an end.

According to multiple reports, the Browns and Joe Woods have agreed to terms on a deal that will put him in a key spot on head coach Kevin Stefanski’s staff. The Browns are expected to issue a formal announcement soon.

Stefanski confirmed during his Wednesday press conference that Woods was going to be in Cleveland after wrapping up his duties as the 49ers defensive backs coach/defensive pass game coordinator.

“I think he is an outstanding football mind,” Stefanski said. “You saw that defense and what they were able to do this year. I think adding Joe to the mix was very impressive. I saw it firsthand unfortunately how good they were.”

Woods and Stefanski worked together in Minnesota earlier in their careers and Woods said last week that he would expect a “seamless transition” if he did wind up coaching in Cleveland.