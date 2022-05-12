The Browns have gotten one of their draft picks under contract.

Per Tom Pelissero of NFL Media, Cleveland has agreed to terms with third-round receiver David Bell on his four-year rookie contract.

Bell was the 99th overall pick of the 2022 draft out of Purdue. He has the opportunity to play a significant role in Cleveland’s offense alongside receivers Amari Cooper, Anthony Schwartz, and Donovan Peoples-Jones.

Bell was the Big Ten’s receiver of the year in 2021 after recording 93 receptions for 1,286 yards with six touchdowns in 11 games.

Browns agree to terms with David Bell originally appeared on Pro Football Talk