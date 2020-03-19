The Browns have agreed to terms on a one-year, $1 million deal with JoJo Natson, Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports.

The receiver/returner has spent the past two seasons with the Rams.

Natson, 26, played no offensive snaps but 196 on special teams with Los Angeles.

He had 45 punt returns for a 9.5 yard average and 19 kickoff returns for a 20.9 yard average the past two seasons.

Natson spent 2017 with the Jets.

He has played 32 career games, averaging 7.7 yards on 61 punt returns and 20.6 yards on 35 kickoff returns.

Browns agree to one-year, $1 million deal with JoJo Natson originally appeared on Pro Football Talk