Browns Advance to 1-1, Bengals Still Have Hope

There was quite a bit of hype leading up to Thursday’s matchup between the Cincinnati Bengals visiting the Cleveland Browns. It was two first round overall draft picks and Heisman-winning quarterbacks battling it out for bragging rights over Ohio in Joe Burrow and Baker Mayfield.

Along with the hype came a lot of questions. Could Burrow continue to keep his cool under pressure? Could Mayfield lead the Browns to a victory in a must-win matchup after the punishment they received at the hands of the Baltimore Ravens? Would WR Odell Beckham Jr. get involved in the offense and finally give fantasy GMs hope for the 2020 season?

While a matchup between the Bengals and the Browns isn’t too exciting on paper, the game carried implications that could resonate throughout the entire season for both teams.

A Run-First Mentality

This week saw the Browns live up to a run-first offense under new HC Kevin Stefanski. Chubb and Hunt rushed a combined 32 times for over 200 yards and three rushing touchdowns. If we compare that to last week against the Ravens when they rushed 23 times for 139 yards and zero touchdowns, you can see an obvious disparity.

To be fair, the Browns faced Baltimore's defense in Week 1 who keenly remembered last year’s matchup in Week 4 when Chubb rushed 20 times for 165 yards and three touchdowns by himself. The Ravens weren’t going to let that happen twice. The Bengals don't have the defensive chops of the Ravens and the Browns were able to exploit it.

With a reliance on the run, some of the pressure on Mayfield eased. He completed 16 passes on only 23 attempts for 219 yards and threw two touchdowns. He did throw an interception, but it happened in the fourth quarter, instead of on his first possession like last week.

On the other side of the ball, the Bengals struggled in the run game. RB Joe Mixon was ineffective, rushing 16 times but only accruing 46 yards without finding the end zone. His counterpart, RB Giovani Bernard, rushed only once for three yards but caught five passes for 22 yards and nearly scored a touchdown. Burrow was forced to attempt 61 passes for 37 completions and 316 yards. He threw three touchdown passes and no interceptions, but he was sacked three times for a loss of 31 yards.

The lack of production in the run game against the Browns is troubling. In 2019, the Browns were in the bottom 10 in fantasy points allowed to running backs, and allowed a rookie RB, J.K. Dobbins, to score two touchdowns against them in Week 1 this year.

Because of these inefficiencies, Burrow nearly doubled his pass attempts and peppered targets to WRs A.J. Green, Tyler Boyd, Tee Higgins, Mike Thomas, and TEs C.J. Uzomah and Drew Sample. Boyd, Uzomah, and Thomas all scored touchdowns while Boyd and Sample led in receptions.

Hope for Both Teams

Despite losing the game, the Bengals won on a more cerebral level, watching their rookie QB remain cool and collected after getting sacked multiple times. The coaches trusted him to make passes and take over on fourth down conversion attempts. He used his legs to scramble, rushing seven times for 19 yards.

While the matchup may not have been dazzling like last Thursday’s game featuring the Houston Texans at the Kansas City Chiefs, it did usher in a glimmer of hope for both the Bengals and the Browns. Cincinnati made the right choice with Burrow and he looks to be one heck of quarterback as he learns to play in the NFL. The Browns can breath a sigh of relief at their victory and perhaps start trusting Stefanski’s process and the talent around Mayfield.

The Bengals visit the banged-up Philadelphia Eagles who lost their first game to the Washington Football Team.

The Browns will host Washington next week, and we should see another game featuring Chubb and Hunt dominating the offense. With defenses scheming around a run-heavy attack, Beckham should see more opportunity to find the end zone if the new Browns o-line can protect Mayfield long enough to connect.

