Browns address two weaknesses in NFL Network’s three-round mock draft

The Super Bowl has come to an end, and former members of the Cleveland Browns including offensive tackle Andrew Wylie have won a ring with the Kansas City Chiefs. This now means we dive straight into 2023 NFL Draft season and the amount of 2023 NFL Mock Drafts will increase even more. In a recent mock draft completed by NFL Network’s Chad Reuter, the Browns were mocked Michigan defensive tackle Mazi Smith in the second round and Stanford wide receiver in the third round.

Wide receiver and defensive tackle continue to be two of the weakest points of the roster in Cleveland, so those continue to be popular positions addressed. Free agency is in about a month, so the positions of need will shuffle a bit then. Until then, however, get used to seeing defensive linemen mocked to the Browns.

More Mock Drafts!

