Browns add Willie Harvey to help linebacker depth

With Jacob Phillips reportedly tearing his bicep, Sione Takitaki dealing with a hamstring issue and Mack Wilson nursing a shoulder injury, the Cleveland Browns are quite thin at the linebacker spot. Rookie Tony Fields remains out with a foot issue as well.

Veteran Anthony Walker is back from his knee injury sustained earlier in camp but the Browns have been cautious with most players who have been hurt.

With the New York Giants in town for joint practices before Sunday’s preseason game, Cleveland is lacking in players at the position to give the Giants appropriate looks leading to the team bringing back Willie Harvey:

With a few LB injuries, the #Browns have re-signed FA LB Willie Harvey Jr., who was with the team two years ago. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) August 20, 2021

As Rapoport noted, Harvey was with the Browns in 2019, playing in two games. While the team will have to cut five more players early next week, Harvey could have a chance to earn a roster spot if linebacker injuries continue to linger.