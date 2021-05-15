Browns Add Speed, Another Buckeye, With Johnnie Dixon Tryout

jaredmueller
·1 min read
After adding a world-class sprinter in Anthony Schwartz, the Cleveland Browns continued to add speed to their wide receiver room by giving Johnnie Dixon a tryout this weekend.

Dixon, the former Ohio State Buckeye, went undrafted in 2019 despite running an impressive 4.41 40-yard dash in the ramp-up to the NFL draft.

With the Buckeyes, Dixon had his best season in 2018 with 42 receptions for 669 yards and 8 touchdowns. He had 8 scores his junior year in Columbus as well.

The Houston Texans signed the wide receiver as an undrafted free agent but cut him before the season started. The Arizona Cardinals added him to their practice squad but he has yet to log a professional snap.

With Odell Beckham Jr. coming back from injury, Rashard Higgins, KhaDarel Hodge and JoJo Natson re-signed this offseason to go along with Jarvis Landry, Donovan Peoples-Jones and Schwartz, the Browns have a lot of competition in the wide receiver room.

Dixon’s Relative Athletic Score tells the story, his speed will be what gets him on the field, either on offense or special teams:

