Browns add a run stuffing DT, agile WR in Touchdown Wire’s latest mock draft

In a 2023 NFL Mock Draft done by Touchdown Wire’s Doug Farrar, the Cleveland Browns address two big needs on their roster at defensive tackle and wide receiver. The problem? They took a defensive tackle who proved to be a two-down player in 2022 in Baylor’s Siaki Ika and an older wide receiver prospect in Michigan State’s Jayden Reed.

The Browns have never taken a player over the age of 22 on draft day on the first two days of the draft under the tutelage of general manager Andrew Berry, and that is not likely to change. While the stock of Ika seems high right now, the tape from this past season proved underwhelming as he even came off the field far too often when teams went into 11 personnel.

Overall, this would be a disappointing outcome for the Browns if this was the haul they came away with in the Spring.

Story originally appeared on Browns Wire