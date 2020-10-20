Browns add rookie CB Prince Smith to the practice squad

The Cleveland Browns announced on Tuesday that the team has added cornerback Prince Smith to the practice squad, effective immediately. Smith fills the one vacancy on the practice squad held over from last week

Smith is a 5-10 rookie from New Hampshire. He originally signed as an undrafted free agent with the Philadelphia Eagles. Smith also bounced into practice squad duty with the New York Giants.

At New Hampshire, Smith was known for his positional versatility and his competitiveness. He comes from a press-man coverage background and has played both outside and in the slot.

No word yet on what jersey number Smith will wear in Cleveland.

