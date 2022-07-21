Browns add QB Josh Rosen before training camp opens

Jared Mueller
·1 min read
In this article:
The Cleveland Browns have made another move at the quarterback position. With Baker Mayfield with the Carolina Panthers and Deshaun Watson facing the possibility of a suspension, Jacoby Brissett and Josh Dobbs were the only certainties at the most important position in the NFL.

With an earlier report that the team may be looking at adding a backup quarterback, we took a look at the limited options still available this close to training camp.

Earlier today, the team had brought in Josh Rosen and A.J. McCarron for a workout as they looked for another arm for camp. Rosen must have performed better than McCarron as the team will be signing him to the roster:

Rosen was drafted in the same first round as Mayfield but has bounced around to a number of teams. He has played in 24 games, 14 as a rookie with the Arizona Cardinals, completing just 54% of his passes. His 12 touchdown to 21 interception ratio is another concerning statistic.

While Rosen is a known name, he has an uphill battle to make the team and turn his career around with the Browns in 2022.

