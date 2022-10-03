Browns add preseason star Sam Kamara to practice squad

After a great deal of movement up and down the practice squad due to injuries, the Cleveland Browns are finally filling an open slot. They have been forced to sign defenders Jordan Kunaszyk and Isaac Rochell to the active roster, and now add preseason standout Sam Kamara to the practice squad.

The former undrafted free agent out of Stony Brook was responsible for 14 total pressures in three preseason games with the Chicago Bears this past preseason. Hopefully Kamara never has to find his way to the active roster, but having depth along the interior cannot hurt a team that is beaten up inside.

The #Browns are signing Sam Kamara, who led the NFL preseason in QB hurries, to their practice squad, according to his agent @mattleistt of @LAASportsEnt — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) October 3, 2022

List

4 Downs: Browns lose, Jacoby Brissett regresses, defensive injuries hurt

Cleveland Browns

Story originally appeared on Browns Wire