Browns add playmakers to both sides of the ball in this 2023 NFL Mock Draft

The 2023 NFL Draft cycle is starting to heat up with the Senior Bowl in Mobile right around the corner. The Browns’ defensive line needs a maker over at both positions, especially with the arrival of Jim Schwartz. Schwartz is known for his ability to manipulate offensive lines to get favorable matchups.

The team needs to utilize the draft and free agency to re-make this defensive line for more success next season. The defense isn’t the only side of the ball that needs additions as the offense must figure out how to get more explosive.

This mock draft looks at a way to get playmakers in several different areas to improve the team.

Round 2, Pick 42: Zay Flowers, Wide Receiver, Boston College

Browns land Zay Flowers in 2023 NFL Mock Draft. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-USA TODAY Sports

There are several prospects in this draft that are explosive athletes that stretch the field vertically. Zay Flowers is as explosive of a player that you’ll find in this draft and can create elite levels of separation. It’s one thing to be fast and it’s a whole different thing to know how to use it.

Flowers have tremendous body control and can throttle up and back down with relative ease. At Boston College, he played primarily in the slot, a position the Browns struggled with, but has the ability to win on the outside as well.

Round 3, Pick 98: Derick Hall, Edge, Auburn

Browns add Derick Hall in 2023 NFL Mock Draft. Mandatory Credit: John Reed-USA TODAY Sports

Adding explosive players continues as the team takes Auburn’s Derick Hall to add talent to the defensive line. Hall is incredibly explosive off the line of scrimmage and sometimes takes linemen by surprise and blows by them. He struggles at times to use his hands and keep tackles from taking control of him.

This is a player that has all the tools to be a three-down lineman but lacks some refinement and technique. Strong enough to hold his own against the run and has some nice length. A good athlete that shows some bend around the edge Hall is a guy that could develop into a great starter opposite Myles Garrett.

Round 4, Pick 110: Keeanu Benton, Defensive Tackle, Wisconsin

Browns add Keeanu Benton in 2023 NFL Mock Draft. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

Cleveland needs to be better at stopping the run up the middle next year to have a good season. The defensive tackles constantly were driven back five yards and drafting Keeanu Benton changes that instantly. At 6-foot-4 and 317 pounds Benton is not a man that gives up a lot of ground and can absorb double block.

If the defensive line can keep the Browns’ linebackers clean to make stops in the run game the direction of this defense will be in the right direction. Benton needs to refine his technique in the passing game but doesn’t think he isn’t athletic enough to make plays you would be wrong.

Round 4, Pick 125: Steve Avila, Center, TCU

Browns add Steve Avila in 2023 NFL Mock Draft. Mandatory Credit: Ben Queen-USA TODAY Sports

The Browns have an interesting question to answer about the center position this offseason. With starter Ethan Pocic being a free agent and their original starter before injury Nick Harris works his way back from the ACL tear. If Pocic moves on the team will need to add insurance to the position.

Steve Avila is a mountain of a man at center at 6-foot-4 and 334 pounds that just move people in the run game. He has great length and knows how to leverage it against opposing defensive tackles. He isn’t a liability in the open field with a good burst to get to the second level.

Round 5, Pick 140: Tank Bigsby, Auburn

Browns add Tank Bigsby in 2023 NFL Mock Draft. Mandatory Credit: Marvin Gentry-USA TODAY Sports

Going into next season the Browns will likely only have two running backs on the roster that were here in 2022. Bigsby has excellent patience and vision in the backfield always looking for explosive plays. A runner that has excellent acceleration and finishes runs well and forces missed tackles.

Doesn’t have true pull-away speed but is excellent in space and is a reliable target out of the backfield. Bigsby could be a nice player off the bench if you suffer an injury at the position and play well in that role.

Round 5, Pick 142: Ronnie Hickman, Safety, Ohio State

Browns add Ronnie Hickman in 2023 NFL Mock Draft. Mandatory Credit: Joseph Maiorana-USA TODAY Sports

Ronnie Hickman is an aggressive downhill safety against the run that has good recognition skills to diagnose the plays in front of him. Hick has good size and physicality and doesn’t shy away from contact. A versatile player that has experience lining up all over the field and being adequate in doing so.

Needs to clean up some tackling issues at times at the next level but overall is pretty reliable. Tracks the ball well in the air but lacks ball production with the Buckeyes.

Round 6, Pick 189: Ivan Pace Jr, Linebacker, Cincinnati

Browns add Ivan Pace Jr. in 2023 NFL Mock Draft. Syndication The Enquirer

The Browns will likely try to bring back Anthony Walker but even if they do they need more depth at linebacker. Ivan Pace Jr from Cincinnati had a ton of production in the last two years at UC and Miami (OH). Totaling 136 and 125 tackles that last two seasons had 20.5 tackles for loss and nine sacks this season.

Is a little undersized and didn’t play many big schools during his college career. If Pace can continue to be a reliable tackler then he will find a nice role on a team on Sundays.

Round 7, Pick 230: Max Duggan, Quarterback, TCU

Browns add Max Duggan in 2023 NFL Mock Draft. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

What a year it was for TCU’s Max Duggan who went from being benched to starting in the National Championship. Though the final game wasn’t good for him Duggan had a great season and was the main reason they made the total game. Duggan operates the run-pass option so well making quick decisions and trying to catch the defense slacking.

A good athlete that has the ability to push the ball vertically although his accuracy at times deserts him. Duggan is the type of quarterback you absolutely have to account for in the run game. Needs to improve his ability to read coverages pre and post-snap to be successful in the NFL.

