The Browns have made an addition to their front office.

According to multiple reports, the Browns have hired Kwesi Adofo-Mensah as their new vice president of football operations. Adofo-Mensah comes to Cleveland after a couple of years as the director of football research and development for the 49ers. He spent seven years with the 49ers overall.

Adofo-Mensah will work under General Manager Andrew Berry, who was hired earlier this year to replace John Dorsey.

He’ll also work with former Colts General Manager Ryan Grigson as well. Grigson was working as a consultant for the team earlier this year and some of the reports about Adofo-Mensah’s hiring note that he’s taken a full-time position with the Browns, although his title is not known at this point.

Browns add Kwesi Adofo-Mensah, Ryan Grigson to front office originally appeared on Pro Football Talk