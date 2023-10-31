Browns add Kenyan Drake among a flurry of practice squad roster moves

The Cleveland Browns, on the day of the trade deadline, have been quite busy. However, none of it has anything to do with making a trade. Instead, the Browns have made a flurry of moves to their practice squad roster, including the addition of veteran running back Kenyan Drake. The former Alabama running back was in Cleveland for a workout last week, and now finally lands on the practice squad a few days later.

Drake teased his signing to the Browns this morning on Twitter, but now the news is officially official. While the Browns have been busy reconstructing their practice squad, do not discount general manager Andrew Berry from making a trade before the 4 PM deadline today. The team is rumored to be interested in bringing back quarterback Jacoby Brissett, as well as dipping their toes in the wide receiver market.

For now, however, here are all of the moves the Browns made to their practice squad today.

Browns sign RB Kenyan Drake

Browns release RB Jordan Wilkins

Browns release RB Nate McCrary

Browns place OT Ty Nsekhe on practice squad/injured list

Browns sign WR James Proche

Browns sign OT Geron Christian

