Browns add DE Joe Jackson, place LB Jacob Phillips on IR

As expected, the Cleveland Browns have continued to make moves the day after the initial 53-man roster was due. The NFL rules regarding injured reserve require that a player be on the initial roster before being placed on IR if the team wants that player to be able to play that season.

If the player’s injury will cause him to miss the rest of the season, the team can place him on injured reserve prior to the initial 53-man roster. The Browns did that with Greg Senat and Drew Forbes.

Today comes the expected move of linebacker Jacob Phillips going on IR. Phillips has a biceps injury, reportedly torn, but could make a return this season.

In his place, Cleveland brought back defensive end Joe Jackson to give themselves a fourth defensive end to go along with Myles Garrett, Jadeveon Clowney and Takk McKinley. The 6’5″ Jackson was waived by the team yesterday and could have been claimed by any other team in the NFL.

Going into his third season, Jackson has only played in eight games including just three with the Browns in 2020. His nine total tackles and one quarterback hit are his lone NFL statistics.

Earlier in the day, Cleveland added defensive ends Porter Gustin and Curtis Weaver to their practice squad. Due to similar rules from 2020, the team could call either or both players up to the active roster for game day in 2021.

For now, the Browns will rely heavily on their top three defensive ends and hope Jackson, Gustin or Weaver can help if needed.

Phillips can return after three games but his injury is expected to keep him out for over half the year. If Cleveland brings him back off injured reserve they would have to release/waive another player.