The Browns have added to the personnel department, reaching back to a familiar place as previous administrations.

According to Mary Kay Cabot of the Cleveland Plain Dealer, the Browns have added Charles Walls as a national scout.

Walls joined the Packers in 2013 as a scouting intern, and has been a college scout the last five years. He got his start in football as a graduate assistant at Old Dominion, where he played in the school’s inaugural season (2009).

Packers personnel department imports were more common when John Dorsey was the General Manager of the Browns, but Eliot Wolf and Alonzo Highsmith didn’t hang around after Andrew Berry was hired.

Browns add former Packers scout originally appeared on Pro Football Talk