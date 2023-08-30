Browns add former first round pick Alex Leatherwood to the practice squad

As the Cleveland Browns continue to fill their practice squad, an interesting name has come aboard. Former first round pick and offensive lineman of the Las Vegas Raiders, Alex Leatherwood, has signed with the Browns’ reserves after his release from the Chicago Bears.

A member of the 2021 Alabama Crimson Tide team that won the national championship, the dreadful Mike Mayock/Jon Gruden era Raiders selected Leatherwood with the 17th overall pick in the 2021 NFL draft. He lasted just one season after a horrible start to his career and after the clearing of house of the regime that drafted him.

He was then claimed by the Bears, but again, only lasted one season there as well and he was a victim of their cutdowns on Tuesday.

A former Outland Award winner (college football’s best trench player), however, Leatherwood is still just 24 years old and now gets the chance to reunite with college teammate Jedrick Wills under the guidance of one of the best in the business in Bill Callahan.

Story originally appeared on Browns Wire