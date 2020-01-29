Browns add their first fullback to the roster

New Browns coach Kevin Stefanski is already doing things differently.

He’s adding players to the roster at positions they didn’t employ last year.

The Browns announced the signing of fullback Johnny Stanton.

The Browns didn’t have a fullback on the roster last year, and Stanton provides a known commodity for Stefanski. He went to camp with the Vikings last year as an undrafted rookie from UNLV, and spent part of the year on their practice squad.

The Vikings used plenty of fullback C.J. Ham last season to pave the way for Dalvin Cook last year, so it makes sense that he’d want to have someone in camp to play the role.