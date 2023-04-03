Browns add depth and upside all over roster in 2023 NFL Mock Draft

So far, the Cleveland Browns have upgraded several position groups with a successful and productive free agency period. The defensive line outside of Myles Garrett was a mess and the team has improved that group with Ogbonnia Okoronkwo and Dalvin Tomlinson.

The team attacked the wide receiver room adding a dynamic playmaker in Elijah Moore and signing veteran speedster Marquise Goodwin. These moves have given the team tremendous flexibility in the draft allowing them to take the best player available for a majority of the rounds. The team could use some rotational pieces here and there but this year’s draft should be about the future.

Let’s take a look at what I think the team could do using this drafting philosophy at the end of the month.

Round 3, Pick 74: Derick Hall, Edge, Auburn

Browns 2023 NFL Mock Draft Roschon Johnson Derick Hall

Auburn Tigers edge Derick Hall

You can never have enough talent at pass rusher and creating a rotation of rushers for defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz would be a great plan. Auburn’s Derick Hall is explosive off the line of scrimmage and often blows past offensive linemen with his speed and bend around the edge.

Hall has a great motor and plays through the whistle on each snap and can switch between speed and a decent bull rush as well. Needs to work on his hand placement and technique but he has long arms and can set the edge against the run game as well.

Round 3, Pick Pick 98: Dorian Williams, LB, Tulane

Browns 2023 NFL Mock Draft Roschon Johnson Derick Hall

Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

Outside of Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah, the Browns do not have a long-term answer at linebacker. Dorian Williams could be that guy, he plays with his hair on fire flying around the field as a tackle machine. He has good range moving sideline to sideline and is a reliable tackler who is great in coverage as well.

Trade with the Denver Broncos

Browns 2023 NFL Mock Draft Roschon Johnson Derick Hall

(AP Photo/Steve Luciano)

The Browns, lacking picks in 2024, trade pick 111 to Denver Broncos for two fourth-round picks in 2024.

Round 4, Pick 126: Roschon Johnson, RB, Texas

Story continues

Browns 2023 NFL Mock Draft Roschon Johnson Derick Hall

Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports

With depth needed at running back and a ton of talent in this draft class, the Browns need to add one this year. Roschon Johnson could be a great pairing with Nick Chubb as a big powerful runner that is hard to bring down. Johnson has good vision and patience and finds the open lane. He hits it with powerful legs to break through arm tackles, churning out yards after contact.

Round 5, Pick 140: Jaxson Kirkland, OT, Washington

Browns 2023 NFL Mock Draft Roschon Johnson Derick Hall

Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports

There is some uncertainty along the offensive line depth-wise and contract-wise after this season. Taking a player like Jaxson Kirkland, who has started at both left tackle and right guard, would ease some concerns. He has great awareness in pass protection to pick up blitzes as well as identify stunts and anything else a defense tries to confuse offensive linemen with. Kirkland is a decent run blocker that moves well in space that provides versatility along the depth of the offensive line.

Round 5, Pick 142: Kei'Trel Clark, CB, Louisville

Browns 2023 NFL Mock Draft Roschon Johnson Derick Hall

Mandatory Credit: Jamie Rhodes-USA TODAY Sports

Cleveland general manager Andrew Berry has selected a corner with his top pick in the past two years. Kei’Trel Clark played mostly on the outside but also had some great snaps inside at the nickel corner spot as well. The team lacks a true nickel corner so adding talent at the position is necessary. Clark plays with great instincts and ball skills that help him excel in coverage.

Round 6, Pick 190: Brenton Strange, TE, Penn State

Browns 2023 NFL Mock Draft Roschon Johnson Derick Hall

Penn State’s Brenton Strange

Brenton Strange has a ton of upside as an NFL tight end who has impressive athleticism and the ability to make people miss and gain yards after the catch. With strong and reliable hands, Strange is a good target in the red zone at 6-foot-3 and 250 pounds. He needs to work on technique as a run blocker but has the size and desire to be effective in that area.

Round 7, Pick 229: DJ Dale, DT, Alabama

Browns 2023 NFL Mock Draft Roschon Johnson Derick Hall

Mandatory Credit: Gary Cosby Jr.-USA TODAY Sports

The Browns could use more run stuffers on the interior of the defensive line and DJ Dale can be that at 6-foot-3 and 300 pounds. Dale has a quick first step and the strength in his lower body to anchor the middle of the line against the run game. Dale is a player with a good motor that could provide some early down snaps against the run in the NFL.

[lawrence-auto-related count=4]

[stnvideo key=”BuIu1n8G” type=”player”>

Story originally appeared on Browns Wire