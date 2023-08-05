Browns add cornerback and offensive tackle a day after waiving 5 players

A day after the Hall of Fame game, the Cleveland Browns waived five players with a couple of them getting an injury designation. The team signed three players on the same day before filling the final two roster spots on Saturday. The team needed to add a defensive back and offensive tackle and they did so by signing offensive linemen Derrick Kelly II and Gavin Heslop.

Kelly II went undrafted out of Florida State in 2019 and has spent time with the Saints, Giants, and Jets, as well as a season in the XFL. He stands at 6-5 and 320 pounds and has experience playing both tackle spots and some snaps at guard.

Heslop was also undrafted in 2020 coming out of Stony Brook having spent time with the Seahawks, Giants, and Panthers. Heslop has shown that he isn’t afraid to play the run though he hasn’t seen the field much in his career.

Story originally appeared on Browns Wire