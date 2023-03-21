Browns add another special teams ace in LB Matthew Adams

As the Cleveland Browns continue to add special teams aces, they have added another linebacker in Matthew Adams. Overlapping with special teams coordinator Bubba Ventrone with the Indianapolis Colts, Adams has a chance to be a leader as the Browns transition to their new coordinator. Adams joins Michael Ford and Jordan Kunaszyk as high-quality special teamers that the Browns have signed thus far throughout NFL free agency.

This now makes a dozen players the Browns have signed throughout the first week and a half of free agency. And they are not done yet as the wide receiver position still has to be upgraded as well.

More Free Agency!

