Browns add another punter, bring back Joseph Charlton

After spending training camp with the Cleveland Browns a year ago, he now returns in 2023 punter Joseph Charlton has been signed by the team again. Current punter Corey Bojorquez is coming off of a strong season with the Browns, so this has the appearance of nothing more than a camp leg to take some reps off of the starter’s plate on their roster.

Teams are allowed to have 90 players on their roster for training camp, so now that the draft is over, the Browns are loading up. Besides, after trading out of their seventh round pick this past weekend, the Browns had an open roster spot.

