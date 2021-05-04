Browns add 5 undrafted free agents including DT Marvin Wilson

The Cleveland Browns have officially added five undrafted free agent rookies to the roster.

The quintet:

RB Tre Harbison – Charlotte

DE Romeo McKnight – Charlotte

CB Emmanuel Rugamba – Miami (Ohio)

CB Kiondre Thomas – Kansas State

DT Marvin Wilson – Florida State

Wilson is the most prominent of the new additions. A one-time fixture in the first round of future mock drafts, injuries and an overall decline in play pushed the Seminoles standout off draft boards. The Browns won a bidding war for his services.

Both cornerbacks, Rugamba and Thomas, are transfers from Big Ten programs. Harbison and McKnight were teammates for the 49ers program that has produced some other Browns players lately, notably Larry Ogunjobi.

The new UDFAs and the addition of DT Malik McDowell push the Browns roster to 89. That leaves just one opening on the 90-man roster.