Browns add 3 more players to reserve/COVID-19 list

The COVID-19 pandemic continues to rear its unwelcome head with the Cleveland Browns. Three more Browns players were placed on the team’s reserve/COVID-19 list on Wednesday.

Starting right tackle Jack Conklin, long snapper Charley Hughlett and kicker Cody Parkey were placed on the list. They join offensive lineman Chris Hubbard and fullback Andy Janovich on the list. The Browns shut down team facilities on both Friday and Monday due to positive tests.

Hubbard is the only player who has verified that he tested positive for COVID-19. Players can be placed on the list if they either test positive or were in close contact with a confirmed positive person. Those who did not test positive can be activated after five straight days of negative tests, as happened with Baker Mayfield earlier this season.