Browns activate WR KhaDarel Hodge from IR

With Browns receiver Odell Beckham Jr. done for the season, the Browns have added a receiver from injured reserve.

The Cleveland Browns have activated WR KhaDarel Hodge from injured reserve.

Hodge, undrafted out of Prairie View A&M in 2018, appeared in the first three games of the season, catching three passes for 51 yards. A hamstring injury during pregame warmups at Dallas four weeks ago resulted in Hodge landing on injured reserve.

He becomes the fifth receiver on the roster, behind starters Jarvis Landry and Rashard Higgins, and Donovan Peoples-Jones and Taywan Taylor.

