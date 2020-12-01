Browns activate Myles Garrett from reserve/COVID-19 list

Myles Garrett is back with the Browns on the active roster. The Browns activated Garrett from the reserve/COVID-19 list on Tuesday, a day earlier than anticipated.

Garrett has missed the last two weeks after testing positive for the coronavirus the Friday before Cleveland’s Week 11 win over the Philadelphia Eagles. At the time, he led the NFL in sacks and forced turnovers.

On Monday, Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski indicated Garrett was trending towards being activated on Wednesday. But the standout defensive end passed all required protocols to get activated on Tuesday. He will rejoin his teammates for practice on Wednesday, with the team facilities closed all around by NFL mandate on Tuesday.

Garrett joins FB Andy Janovich in returning from the COVID-19 list. Janovich, who also tested positive and missed two games, came off the list on Monday.

Defensive ends Porter Gustin and Joe Jackson, along with linebacker Sione Takitaki, are still on the team’s reserve/COVID-19 list.

Related