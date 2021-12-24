Browns activate Mayfield, Landry among others; 19 total roster moves

The Cleveland Browns continue to remake their roster mostly around the COVID-19 epidemic. The day before their Christmas matchup with the Green Bay Packers, the team got some big pieces back and made a variety of other moves to their roster.

Activated from reserve/COVID-19 list

QB Baker Mayfield

QB Case Keenum

WR Jarvis Landry

DE Ifeadi Odenigbo

CB A.J. Green

Placed on reserve/COVID-19 list

DT Jordan Elliott

K Chase McLaughlin

S Tedric Thompson (practice squad)

Waived

WR Lawrence Cager

TE Miller Forristall

Released from practice squad

TE Ross Travis

Activated from practice squad for Week 16 as COVID-19 replacements

QB Nick Mullens

K Chris Naggar

DE Joe Jackson

DE Curtis Weaver

S Jovante Moffatt

OL Hjalte Froholdt

S Adrian Colbert

CB Herb Miller

Defensive line coach Chris Kiffin was also diagnosed with COVID-19 and will be replaced by Jeremy Garrett for his duties.

The following players remain on the team’s reserve/COVID-19 list along with Elliott and McLaughlin: