Browns activate Mayfield, Landry among others; 19 total roster moves
The Cleveland Browns continue to remake their roster mostly around the COVID-19 epidemic. The day before their Christmas matchup with the Green Bay Packers, the team got some big pieces back and made a variety of other moves to their roster.
Activated from reserve/COVID-19 list
QB Case Keenum
WR Jarvis Landry
DE Ifeadi Odenigbo
CB A.J. Green
Placed on reserve/COVID-19 list
K Chase McLaughlin
S Tedric Thompson (practice squad)
Waived
WR Lawrence Cager
TE Miller Forristall
Released from practice squad
TE Ross Travis
Activated from practice squad for Week 16 as COVID-19 replacements
QB Nick Mullens
K Chris Naggar
DE Joe Jackson
DE Curtis Weaver
S Jovante Moffatt
OL Hjalte Froholdt
S Adrian Colbert
CB Herb Miller
Defensive line coach Chris Kiffin was also diagnosed with COVID-19 and will be replaced by Jeremy Garrett for his duties.
The following players remain on the team’s reserve/COVID-19 list along with Elliott and McLaughlin:
DE Jadeveon Clowney
S Ronnie Harrison Jr.
CB Troy Hill
RB Kareem Hunt
DT Malik McDowell
CB Greg Newsome II
C J.C. Tretter
LT Jedrick Willis Jr.
LB Mack Wilson
LB Tony Fields II
OL Drew Forbes (also on injured reserve)