Browns activate Mayfield, Landry among others; 19 total roster moves

Jared Mueller
In this article:
The Cleveland Browns continue to remake their roster mostly around the COVID-19 epidemic. The day before their Christmas matchup with the Green Bay Packers, the team got some big pieces back and made a variety of other moves to their roster.

Activated from reserve/COVID-19 list

  • QB Baker Mayfield

  • QB Case Keenum

  • WR Jarvis Landry

  • DE Ifeadi Odenigbo

  • CB A.J. Green

Placed on reserve/COVID-19 list

Waived

  • WR Lawrence Cager

  • TE Miller Forristall

Released from practice squad

  • TE Ross Travis

Activated from practice squad for Week 16 as COVID-19 replacements

  • QB Nick Mullens

  • K Chris Naggar

  • DE Joe Jackson

  • DE Curtis Weaver

  • S Jovante Moffatt

  • OL Hjalte Froholdt

  • S Adrian Colbert

  • CB Herb Miller

Defensive line coach Chris Kiffin was also diagnosed with COVID-19 and will be replaced by Jeremy Garrett for his duties.

The following players remain on the team’s reserve/COVID-19 list along with Elliott and McLaughlin:

  • DE Jadeveon Clowney

  • S Ronnie Harrison Jr.

  • CB Troy Hill

  • RB Kareem Hunt

  • DT Malik McDowell

  • CB Greg Newsome II

  • C J.C. Tretter

  • LT Jedrick Willis Jr.

  • LB Mack Wilson

  • LB Tony Fields II

  • OL Drew Forbes (also on injured reserve)

