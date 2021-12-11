Browns activate LB Jacob Phillips, make four other roster moves Saturday

The Cleveland Browns have had a lot of issues this week with injuries and COVID-19 concerns. In adjusting their roster to put it in the best position for Sunday’s game against the Baltimore Ravens, the team made five roster moves on Saturday.

The biggest of those moves was activating linebacker Jacob Phillips from injured reserve. Phillips was designated for return on Monday after being placed on injured reserve at the start of the season.

Phillips will help fill the spot vacated by starter Anthony Walker who is out for Sunday due to COVID-19.

Saturday, the team also elevated three from their practice squad. Receiver JoJo Natson is a standard elevation while cornerback Herb Miller and safety Javonte Moffatt were elevated as COVID-19 replacements.

The team also waived receiver Ja’Marcus Bradley from the roster.

A lot of changes for this week for the Browns. With the Ravens struggling, Cleveland has a chance to take advantage but have to do so with a roster in flux. Getting Phillips back could help on defense while Natson, Miller and Moffatt could help on special teams, primarily.

Natson’s speed may be needed for a few snaps on offense as well.