Browns will activate LB Deion Jones from IR for bout vs. Ravens

The signs were clear that linebacker Deion Jones would make his debut for the Cleveland Browns tomorrow against the Baltimore Ravens. However, that is now official as The OBR’s Brad Stainbrook has reported that the former Atlanta Falcon will be activated from Injured Reserve today. The Browns may ask quite a bit out of him right away as well, as they have been prepping him to wear the green dot.

From linebacker Dakota Allen being released from the active roster this week, to Jones himself saying he was “ready to go,” it seems as though the former Pro Bowler has had his sights set on this Ravens game after missing the game against the New England Patriots a week ago. For a defense that cannot stop a nosebleed, it cannot get worse with Jones set to appear in the middle of the Cleveland defense.

