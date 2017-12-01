Browns activate Josh Gordon, waive Justin Currie

The Browns have made wide receiver Josh Gordon‘s return official, activating him from the commissioner’s exempt list. Cleveland waived defensive back Justin Currie to make room.

The Browns expect Gordon to play Sunday against the Chargers.

Gordon has not played since 2014, serving suspensions for 54 of the Browns’ last 59 games. But in 35 career games, Gordon has 161 catches for 2,754 yards and 14 touchdowns.

Gordon, who was conditionally reinstated by NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell on Nov. 1, has drawn rave reviews since returning to practice last week.

Currie made his NFL debut last week and made one special teams tackle.