The Browns are down to two running backs on their COVID-19 reserve list.

The team announced that John Kelly has been activated from the list. Nick Chubb and Demetric Felton remain on the list along with center Nick Harris.

Kelly was placed on the list last Monday and spent 10 days away from the team. Chubb and Felton went on the list the next day, so they should be in line to be activated on Friday if all is well. The Browns will then have to decide if they’re in good enough condition to play against the Lions this weekend.

Kelly has two carries for 13 yards and has also played on special teams in his three appearances with the team this season.

Browns activate John Kelly from COVID-19 reserve list originally appeared on Pro Football Talk