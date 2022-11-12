Browns activate Jerome Ford

The Browns announced a handful of roster moves ahead of Sunday’s game against the Dolphins.

Running back Jerome Ford is back on the 53-man roster after being activated from injured reserve on Saturday. The fifth-round pick played the first four games of the season, but has been sidelined by an ankle injury.

Ford did not see any time on offense in those appearances. He returned six kickoffs for 145 yards.

The Browns also made a change on the defensive line. They signed defensive tackle Roderick Perry to the active roster and waived defensive end Isaac Rochell.

Linebacker Jermaine Carter Jr. and tight end Miller Forristall have both been elevated from the practice squad to round out the day’s moves.

