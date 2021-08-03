Browns activate Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah from the reserve/COVID-19 list
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
The Cleveland Browns got some good news before the start of Tuesday’s practice session in Berea, the first session with players in full pads. Second-round rookie linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah has been activated from the reserve/COVID-19 list in time to participate in the afternoon session.
Owusu-Koramoah has been sidelined on the reserve list since the start of training camp due to the NFL’s COVID-19 regulations. He was placed on the reserve list on July 25th due to a positive test. The Notre Dame product revealed he’s not suffered any symptoms from the COVID-19 infection but still couldn’t participate in practices.
The Browns can certainly use “JOK” in practice a day after starting linebacker Anthony Walker left practice with a leg injury.