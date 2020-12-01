Browns activate FB Andy Janovich from reserve/COVID-19 list

Cleveland welcomed the return of fullback Andy Janovich from the reserve/COVID-19 list on Monday. The Browns officially activated the fullback and Janovich will be back on the practice field on Wednesday.

Janovich spent exactly two weeks on the reserve list after testing positive for COVID-19 on Nov. 16th. He cleared all required protocols set forth by the NFL and NFLPA to get back into action.

The Browns replaced him with Johnny Stanton from the practice squad against the Eagles but elected to go without a fullback in the Week 12 win over the Jaguars. Janovich is known for his lead blocking in the run game, though he has also flashed some ability as a receiver in his first year in Cleveland.