The Browns will officially have their center back for Saturday’s game against the Saints.

As head coach Kevin Stefanski indicated would be the case on Thursday, Cleveland has activated center Ethan Pocic off of injured reserve. He’s been sidelined with a knee injury suffered early in the Week 11 loss to the Bills.

For their corresponding roster move, the Browns waived center Greg Mancz. He joined Cleveland on Nov. 22 and did not appear in a game.

The Browns also announced that they’ve elevated linebacker Tae Davis to the active roster from their practice squad. He’s appeared in Cleveland’s last two games, exclusively playing special teams.

Browns activate Ethan Pocic off injured reserve originally appeared on Pro Football Talk