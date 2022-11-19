As the Browns try to win on Sunday against the Bills in Detroit, they’ll be getting back a player they acquired from New England.

Defensive end Chase Winovich has been activated from injured reserve.

Winovich, a third-round pick of the Patriots in 2019, arrived via trade in March.

He appeared in Cleveland’s first two regular-season games of the year. Winovich suffered a hamstring injury, and he was placed on injured reserve on September 20.

The Browns also announced that they have placed guard Michael Dunn on injured reserve, with a back injury. Linebacker Jermaine Carter Jr. and safety Mike Brown have been elevated from the practice squad.

Browns activate Chase Winovich from IR originally appeared on Pro Football Talk