Browns activate Chase Winovich from IR

Mike Florio
·1 min read

As the Browns try to win on Sunday against the Bills in Detroit, they’ll be getting back a player they acquired from New England.

Defensive end Chase Winovich has been activated from injured reserve.

Winovich, a third-round pick of the Patriots in 2019, arrived via trade in March.

He appeared in Cleveland’s first two regular-season games of the year. Winovich suffered a hamstring injury, and he was placed on injured reserve on September 20.

The Browns also announced that they have placed guard Michael Dunn on injured reserve, with a back injury. Linebacker Jermaine Carter Jr. and safety Mike Brown have been elevated from the practice squad.

Browns activate Chase Winovich from IR originally appeared on Pro Football Talk

Recommended Stories