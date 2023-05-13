Browns acquire Za'Darius Smith, three-time Pro Bowl pass rusher, from Vikings

Three-time Pro Bowler Za'Darius Smith is on the move.

The Cleveland Browns acquired Smith in a trade with the Minnesota Vikings, a person familiar with the situation told USA TODAY Sports. The person spoke on condition of anonymity because they aren’t authorized to discuss the trade. Cleveland also received a 2025 sixth-round pick and a 2025 seventh-round pick. The Vikings registered a 2024 fifth-round pick and a 2025 fifth-round pick in exchange.

Smith lasted just one season in Minnesota despite signing a three-year, $42 million deal with the Vikings in March 2022. He tallied 44 tackles, 10 sacks and 15 tackles for loss in his lone season with the Vikings.

The 30-year-old pass rusher began his career in 2015 with the Baltimore Ravens. He spent four years in Baltimore before he joined the Green Bay Packers. He made the Pro Bowl in two of his three seasons in Green Bay.

Smith has 271 tackles, 54.5 sacks, 68 tackles for loss, 12 pass deflections and nine forced fumbles in 107 career regular-season games.

How Za'Darius Smith fits with the Cleveland Browns

Smith has never played with a pass rusher as talented as Cleveland’s Myles Garrett. Garrett’s registered double-digit sacks in each of the last five seasons. He’s one of the premier pass rushers in the NFL.

With Smith on the opposite side of Garrett, the Browns boast a formidable pass rush that should stack up among the best in the NFL. Opposing teams will likely draw most of their attention to stop Garrett, which will create advantageous situations for Smith.

The Browns’ 34 sacks in 2022 ranked 27th in the NFL in 2022.

