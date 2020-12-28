Will the Browns be able to potentially help the Ravens with a Week 17 win?

Will the Browns be able to help the Ravens with a Week 17 win? originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

The Ravens are finally in control of their own playoff destiny, thanks to their win over the Giants combined with the losses by the Browns and Colts in Week 16. It's a much more comfortable place to be in entering Week 17, but they aren't entirely out of the woods yet - an upset loss to the upstart Bengals could knock the Ravens out of the postseason.

It's not likely, considering the Ravens appear to be hitting their stride and the Bengals are among the worst teams in football. But Cincinnati has looked feisty in recent weeks, toppling the Steelers and Texans in recent weeks and scoring more points since turning to third-string QB Ryan Finley. Plus - avert your eyes, 2017 Ravens fans - the Bengals have a history of playing spoiler for Baltimore.

If the unthinkable does happen, the Ravens will once again need some help to make the playoffs. One way for them to clinch would be a loss by the Browns against the Steelers, but after Sunday's woeful performance against the Jets, just how likely is that scenario?

ESPN's First Take weighed in on Baker Mayfield and the Browns on Monday's show.

"The Cleveland Browns and Baker Mayfield are playing for their playoff lives, and I don't know if they pull it off," former Steeler Ryan Clark said. "I think that pressure, along with that position that they are now in with losing to the Jets, they don't get it done. I don't think Baker gets it done. I think it's going to be a very difficult game...and if they just fall short, the season is not a failure but it is a disappointment."

Former quarterback Dan Orlovsky wasn't as down on Mayfield's performance in Week 16, understanding that the COVID-19 circumstances threw a wrench into their game plan at the last second. That's tough for any quarterback, including Mayfield and the Browns. To him, the Browns are still fully capable of beating Pittsburgh on Sunday.

Former Raven Dominique Foxworth agrees that it's too early to be out on Mayfield, but that doesn't change how he feels about their Week 17 prospects.

"They're not going to make the playoffs," Foxworth said. "I do think they lose to the Steelers."

The Ravens are hoping that the outcome of Browns-Steelers won't play a role in their postseason chances. If they beat the Bengals, they are guaranteed to be either the AFC's fifth or sixth seed.

But if it does happen, these ESPN analysts at least think the Ravens would still have a pretty good chance of making the playoffs, thanks to the rival Steelers.

Those questions, and more, will all be answered by 1 p.m. Sunday.