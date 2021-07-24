Browns 75th anniversary uniform revealed

Jared Mueller
·1 min read
The Cleveland Browns have unveiled their well-teased 75th-anniversary uniform. As promised, the uniform reveal took place exclusively through the team’s mobile app on 7/24/21.

JW Johnson stated in the release on the app that “The Browns are one of thoes iconic franchises in all of sports, not just the NFL,” said the Executive Vice President. “We wanted to give a nod to the past and the players that have paved the way for the team we have here today. It’s a way to thank them for everything they’ve done for this league, for this team, and for this city.

As seen, the uniform is all white with three of the major changes coming with the helmet. The team’s iconic blank orange helmet will have the player’s number on the side and the sandwich stripe will be replaced by a lone white stripe. Both are throwbacks to helmets of the 1950s. The facemasks will be gray, rounding out the major changes.

As seen here on quarterback Baker Mayfield, the 1946 logo appears on the shoulder:

As noted yesterday, that logo will also be seen in the team’s endzone at First Energy field.

This photo of Joel Bitonio highlights the number on the side of the helmet:

Finally, in the group photo, you can see the single stripe clearly on the helmet:

Fans can purchase gear from the 1946 collection through the Browns mobile app or by heading to the team’s pro shop.

