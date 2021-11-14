The Browns are off to a solid start in Foxborough.

After the offense drove down the field with some powerful running by D'Ernest Johnson, tight end Austin Hooper caught a pass in the back of the end zone on fourth-and-goal for a 2-yard touchdown.

Cleveland nearly scored on second-and-goal from the 2, but tight end David Njoku wasn’t able to hold onto a pass in the back of the end zone.

The Browns are without their top two running backs, as Nick Chubb tested positive for COVID-19 and Kareem Hunt remains on injured reserve with a calf injury. But as was the case against Denver a few weeks back, Johnson doesn’t look like much of a drop off. He had four carries for 58 yards on the opening drive, including a 24-yard rush.

The Patriots may be without one of their key defenders, however. Cornerback Jalen Mills had to exit midway through the first drive with an arm injury. He’s questionable to return.

Browns take 7-0 lead with Austin Hooper’s fourth-down touchdown originally appeared on Pro Football Talk