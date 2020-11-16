Browns are 6-3. What happened to the other 13 Cleveland teams that started 6-3?

2014: Missed the playoffs

Rookie coach Mike Pettine was turning things around in Cleveland, and he didn't need first-round quarterback Johnny Manziel at all. Brian Hoyer was getting the job done. Unfortunately, the Browns faded to a 7-9 finish.

1989: Lost AFC Championship Game

John Elway and the Denver Broncos were the bane of the '80s Browns, beating them 37-21 in their third AFC title game meeting since 1986. Personal aside: my high school crush's dad was such a diehard Browns fan he accidentally recorded over her first birthday to tape this game.

1988: Lost AFC Wildcard

The Cincinnati Bengals won the AFC Central and represented the conference in Super Bowl XXIII. The Browns finished as a wildcard and lost to the Houston Oilers coached by Jerry Glanville. That was the end of Marty Ball in Cleveland.

1987: Lost AFC Championship Game

If Earnest Byner doesn't fumble en route to the end zone, either the tragedy concludes in Super Bowl XXII against Washington, or the Browns win the Super Bowl, get a new stadium, and the Baltimore Ravens never happen.

1986: Lost AFC Championship Game

"The Drive" and all of that.

1980: Lost AFC divisional

The Kardiac Kids were one of the great teams that made early 1980s pro football must-see TV. Their final fate lived up to their name as quarterback Brian Sipe's sure touchdown strike for tight end Ozzie Newsome on Red Right 88 was carried by the wind right into the hands of the Oakland Raiders' Mike Davis.

1979: Missed the playoffs

The proto-Kardiac Kids were just getting stared, but they weren't good enough to qualify for the postseason, finishing 9-7.

1972: Lost in AFC divisional

If you have to lose in the divisional round, make sure it's to the '72 Dolphins so you're at least memorable.

1968: Lost NFL Championship Game

The Dallas Cowboys crushed the Browns 52-14 in the NFL divisional the year prior, but Cleveland delivered Seasons Beatings in the '68 NFL Conference Championship (divisional playoff equivalent) to the tune 31-20, effectively ending Don Meredith's career. However, the Baltimore Colts destroyed the Browns 34-0 in the NFL Championship. If Cleveland had won, they would have played the New York Jets, who incidentally, they would inaugurate ABC Monday Night Football with in 1970.

1966: Missed the playoffs

To be fair, when the NFL simply has a title game between teams with the best two records, it isn't the same as missing the playoffs post-2002 when 7-9 division winners are hosting home playoff games. Cleveland did finish 9-5 and tied for second in the NFL Eastern Division.

1961: Missed the playoffs

Imagine being on pins and needles the whole season because your team took a couple L's. This is what college football also felt like before the College Football Playoff. Cleveland finished 8-5-1. With a .607 winning percentage, that might have been enough to win them the AFC North in some post-2002 seasons.

1959: Missed the playoffs

The Browns finished 7-5 that season, which would have been the equivalent to about 9-6-1 in today's NFL. Brown rushed 290 times for 1,329 yards and 14 touchdowns in 12 games.

1952: Lost NFL Championship Game

Imagine a pro football league where the Cleveland Browns and Detroit Lions are duking it out for the championship. Today, we call that Week 4 of the preseason. Cleveland finished 8-4 but fell to the Lions 17-7 in the NFL Championship Game, which was broadcast on the DuMont Television Network. Not sure if FuboTV has that channel.