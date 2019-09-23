Browns take 6-3 halftime lead

There weren’t many plays made in the first half, but the Browns made them.

The Browns lead the field goal contest 6-3, with a late defensive stop setting up the go-ahead points as the first half expired.

Browns defensive end Myles Garrett swiped the ball away from Rams quarterback Jared Goff with 18 seconds left in the half, and it was recovered by linebacker Joe Schoebert.

That field position was necessary, as these two teams haven’t found much of what you’d call an offensive rhythm so far. The Rams have outgained the Browns 144-126, but a shorthanded Browns defense has kept things close.

And when things are close, one play can be the difference.