Browns 53-man roster turnover: 33 players remain from last year’s initial roster

The Cleveland Browns have their initial 53-man roster for the 2022 season. It is unlikely that it will be their 53-man roster when they travel to Carolina to take on the Panthers in Week 1.

With 10 offensive linemen and 10 defensive linemen but only two tight ends, a few players could be shuffled as early as Wednesday or Thursday. There is still another week and a half after that before the Browns and Panthers square off in Charlotte.

Turnover on a roster is a pretty regular thing in the NFL. From week to week, rosters are getting adjusted for a variety of reasons from injury to skill to availability of other options.

With this year’s initial roster set, it seemed like a good time to take a look at who was also on last year’s initial 53-man and where a lot of turnover took place:

Quarterback - 0 of 2

Baker Mayfield and Case Keenum were the team’s initial two quarterbacks and both were traded away this offseason.

Running Back - 4 of 5

The only running back that made last year’s roster but missed this year is Andy Janovich. Jerome Ford takes the fifth spot this year.

Wide Receiver - 2 of 5

Donovan Peoples-Jones and Anthony Schwartz are the leftovers from last year with Odell Beckham Jr., Jarvis Landry and Rashard Higgins (all pictured above) not around.

Tight End - 2 of 3

After two years of poor production and plodding play, Austin Hooper didn’t make it to the start of the league year much less the initial 53-man.

Offensive Line - 7 of 10

Blake Hance was one of the surprising cuts this year, Nick Harris went on IR and J.C. Tretter was cut and has since retired.

Defensive Line - 4 of 8

A lot of turnover along the defensive line with Andrew Billings, Malik Jackson, Malik McDowell and Takk McKinley gone from last year’s initial roster. GM Andrew Berry added six new players to the group this year.

Linebacker - 5 of 7

Gone from last year are Malcolm Smith and Mack Wilson. Wilson was traded for Chase Winovich while the veteran Smith hasn’t found a new home. Jordan Kunaszyk making the team this year was a mild surprise.

Cornerback - 4 of 6

The team’s primary slot corners from last year, Troy Hill and M.J. Stewart, have found homes elsewhere while Martin Emerson was added in the draft and Greg Newsome II was moved primarily inside for 2022.

Safety - 4 of 4

Finally, we have a group where all the players return from last year. D’Anthony Bell was added to the group this year but all four safeties from last year’s initial 53-man are on this year’s initial 53-man.

Special Teams - 1 of 3

And the choir sang! Jamie Gillan and Chase McLaughlin struggled mightily last year while long snapper Charley Hughlett continued to be Mr. Consistent for the unit. The 2022 special teams is hoping to be much, much better.

