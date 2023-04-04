Browns: 5 Under-the-radar targets on the market in NFL free agency

While the Cleveland Browns have already made quite a dent in their team needs throughout the first month of NFL free agency, there are still talented players on the roster. With the 2023 NFL Draft just three weeks away, they get an opportunity to add young talent there as well. However, there are still sleepers on the market in free agency for the Browns to consider.

Here are five names of players who may not be at the top of wishlists, but can come in and compete for depth spots on the roster, or even sneak into a starting role if they find their way to Cleveland.

RB Jerick McKinnon

Running back Kareem Hunt is still on the market as well, but the bridge between the Browns and him may be all but burned after his trade request last summer. Regardless, the Browns could benefit most from a change-of-pace back who can make plays in the passing game.

Winning a Super Bowl with the Kansas City Chiefs this past season, Jerick McKinnon played a role for the team both on the ground and through the air as they found ways to get him the ball in space. He can handle gadget snaps on jet sweeps, screens, and quick hitters.

The Browns would ask him to take on a similar role, one that does not command many touches. And for an offense that wants to get more explosive through the air, McKinnon may just be the answer as a gadget and change-of-pace back.

DT A'Shawn Robinson

Does A’Shawn Robinson count as an under-the-radar name?

Maybe not, but Robinson would come in and start at one-tech for the Browns from day one next to Dalvin Tomlinson if he joined the team. The Browns are visiting with veteran nose tackle Al Woods this week, but Robinson is another name that could fill a similar role if they do not land the former Seattle Seahawk.

He can anchor doubles and allow his linebackers to clean up behind him. This has been desperately needed in Cleveland for a team that ranked dead last against the run. Robinson would be a great signing this late into free agency.

EDGE Ben Banogu

The Browns landed Ogbonnia Okoronkwo, a signing that could go down as one of general manager Andrew Berry’s best in his tenure, to play opposite Myles Garrett in 2023. However, they do not have a rotational pass rush specialist on their roster on their bench.

Second-year player Alex Wright will likely take over as the rotational big end, but outside of him the roster only holds seventh-rounder Isaiah Thomas and practice squad end Sam Kamara. They certainly could draft a specialist, like Wisconsin’s Nick Herbig, or they could take a bigger swing on one in free agency on Leonard Floyd or Robert Quinn.

However, if they take a smaller swing on an ultra-athletic player who never figured it out with his first team, Ben Banogu could be their guy. After a solid rookie season, racking up 17 pressures on 272 snaps, Banogu quickly fell out of favor due to injuries and a change in defensive coordinator in Indianapolis.

For the cost of a one-year deal at a minimal cost, Banogu is worth the swing.

S Ryan Neal

With Ronnie Harrison’s time in Cleveland ending, the Browns are still looking for a third safety to come on the field in DIME looks. And after the Seahawks revoked his tender, Ryan Neal is now an unrestricted free agent worth taking a look at.

A year ago in Seattle, Neal racked up a ton of defensive snaps, aligning all over the field. He played over 400 snaps in the box, 128 snaps in the slot or outside, and another 236 snaps over the top of the defense. The 6-foot-3 and 200-pound safety is also coming off of a career year in Seattle.

With Juan Thornhill and Grant Delpit patrolling the deep part of the field, new defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz could get creative with how to deploy Neal in sub-packages and DIME looks.

S/NB Joshua Kalu

Nickel cornerback has turned into a full-time starting job at the NFL level as opposing offenses are throwing speed on the field, and a ton of it. With Greg Newsome II looking to play outside only in 2023, the Browns currently do not have a nickel cornerback on their roster.

There is one still on the market that Schwartz was close to a year ago with the Tennessee Titans in Joshua Kalu. While listed as a safety, Kalu played a massive 207 snaps in the slot, starting five games there full-time for the Titans in 2022. And according to PFF (understanding that player grades are volatile-at-best), those were some of Kalu’s best games of the season.

He finished the season with 24 solo tackles, a tackle for loss, five passes defended, an interception, and a forced fumble. Versatile, productive, and at a position of need, Kalu’s familiarity with Schwartz may just be a bonus as well.

Playing in the nickel, coming on the field in DIME looks and other sub-packages, and contributing over 200 snaps on special teams a year ago, Kalu would make an immediate impact on this football team.

