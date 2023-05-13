Browns: 5 takeaways from the trade with Vikings for DE Za’Darius Smith

The Cleveland Browns dropped a news dump on a Friday evening, acquiring Pro Bowl pass rusher Za’Darius Smith from the Minnesota Vikings for just the cost of two Day 3 pick swaps. They now add Smith to a room that already consisted of Myles Garrett, Ogbo Okoronkwo, 2022 third rounder Alex Wright, and 2023 fourth rounder Isaiah McGuire.

As the Browns now field a significantly improved defensive front in 2023 after putting together the worst in the league a year ago, they understand their window to compete is now. What are the biggest takeaways from this deal for Smith? We take a look here.

When Andrew Berry said he wanted to limit snap counts of rookies, he meant it

In his pre-draft press conference, general manager Andrew Berry stated his goal was to limit the amount of snaps that rookies would have to play in year one:

“Ideally, you want to be in a position as a roster where you’re not relying on rookies to have major roles… We really want to make sure that as we’re in this lifecycle of the team, we’re in a position where younger players can maybe intergrade into the NFL and develop in the NFL at maybe more of an appropriate pace.”

And with the trade for Smith, the Browns put fourth rounder Isaiah McGuire in a position to learn before stepping onto the field. A year ago, third rounder Alex Wright was thrust into the starting lineup in Week 3 after an injury to Jadeveon Clowney, and that hampered his development.

Even if Smith were to go down with an injury, Okoronkwo is still above Wright and McGuire on the depth chart. These young pass rushers will have the opportunity to take their growth and development in stride now.

At 31 years of age, could Smith stay for multiple years?

Smith is not necessarily an old or washed-up player the Browns are adding to their lineup. He will be just 31 years old in 2023 and did not see a drop-off in his play with the Vikings a year ago. Outside of an injured 2021 campaign, Smith has held steady production since 2018, bouncing back in Minnesota this past season.

Racking up 80 total pressures (top ten in the league), a 21.8 percent pass rush win rate (top ten in the league), and ten sacks in 2022, Smith is not slowing up. Despite entering the season on a one-year deal, Smith is not necessarily just a rental.

If he continues to keep the foot on the gas, the Browns and Smith could strike a deal to keep him in Cleveland beyond this year.

So about that defensive line...

The Browns have transformed an ailing defensive line.

Adding the likes of Smith, Okoronkwo, defensive tackles Dalvin Tomlinson and Siaki Ika, and more to their roster this offseason, the talent uptick has been significant. While the Browns have not addressed the linebacker position outside of bringing back veteran free agents like Anthony Walker Jr. and Sione Takitaki, there is reason to have hope an improved front four will keep the second level far cleaner than they ever were under former defensive coordinator Joe Woods.

Berry knew what the weaknesses of the roster were and attacked them this offseason. And Smith is the icing on the cake.

All gas, no brakes

Pressures, pressures, pressures.

Both Garrett and Smith were in the top ten of pass rush win rate and total pressures a year ago. Okoronkwo was also in the top 20 of pass rush win rate with the Houston Texans in 2022. The Browns are installing an all gas, no brakes this season as they look to get after the quarterback under new defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz.

In obvious passing situations, the Browns now have the flexibility to get after opposing quarterbacks with all three on the field at the same time as well. And that has the biggest impact on the 2023 outlook of Garrett.

Myles Garrett's Defensive Player of the Year chances have never been higher

Garrett has gotten Defensive Player of the Year votes throughout his career. However, he has never been able to seal the deal. Now with a high-level defensive coordinator and with players who can hold their own playing next to him and across from him along the defensive interior, Garrett will surely see fewer double teams in 2023.

Finishing in the top of the league in double teams the past two seasons, teams will no longer be able to solely focus on Garrett as he now has Smith, Okoronkwo, Tomlinson, and more who can also wreak havoc in the trenches.

If Garrett sees a massive uptick in single blocks this season, look out.

