Browns: 5 players who have earned roster spots in the preseason

Each year there are players that perform in both training camp and the preseason that you don’t always expect. The roster of the Cleveland Browns has come a long way since Andrew Berry took over as general manager as he will have some tough decisions to make come cut downs. The wide receiver room went from lacking talent to having talent in the group that will likely not make the roster as Austin Watkins Jr. continues his surge.

There have been some impressive performances on both sides of the ball from players that weren’t expected to perform as well as they have. These five players have been impressive so far and deserve to make the team’s final 53-man roster.

WR Austin Watkins Jr.

The Browns signed Austin Watkins Jr. right before the start of camp and not many people had any real expectations for him. It seemed like a camp body that was here to get reps in and then he started performing at a high level right away.

Watkins Jr. isn’t a freak-level athlete but he understands how to attack a defense, get open, and catch the ball. You can never have enough players that you can count on to make plays when they are needed. He is a good route runner with good size and some nice body control from time to time.

A few weeks ago no one thought Watkins Jr. was making the roster but now he has made it impossible for the team to stash him on the practice squad. He has made the most of his opportunity and should make this team.

DT Maurice Hurst

The defensive tackle room was dreadful last year, and it was clear the team knew they had to overhaul the room. Veterans Dalvin Tomlinson and Shelby Harris will likely get the majority of snaps but Maurice Hurst has shown he still has plenty of juice.

It took Hurst some time to get going but the past two preseason games have shown why the team took a chance on him. He has a solid pass rush plan and can just be relentless as a pass rusher. He has a quick first step off the line of scrimmage and mixes a good blend of speed and power to win.

The biggest question of course is whether he can stay healthy, something he hasn’t been able to do in his career. There is a role on this team as a situational rusher and Hurst deserves to take that spot over Jordan Elliott.

LB Mohamoud Diabate

The team didn’t add much at linebacker except signing undrafted free agent Mohamoud Diabate. Diabate spent some time as more of a pass rusher than an off-ball linebacker in college and Andrew Berry loves to add players with versatility.

Diabate is an explosive athlete that has great range and covers a lot of ground in the run game as well as a productive coverage player. Sometimes he can over-pursue or crash downhill too quickly against misdirection.

With the injury to Jacob Phillips and his productive preseason Diabate should make this roster and fills a need at the position. With an injury history in the room, you can never have enough depth at the position.

OT Tyrone Wheatley Jr.

There is no such thing as too many quality offensive linemen in the NFL especially when one of your tackles has missed significant time in recent years. Tyrone Wheatley Jr. has dominated in the preseason so far and obviously, it’s against lesser competition but it is promising to see.

Wheatley Jr. is a big powerful tackle that has no issues moving defensive linemen in the run game. PFF has given Wheatley Jr. a 95.6 run-blocking grade which is insanely good.

In 66 pass-blocking snaps he has allowed only three total pressures and letting Bill Callahan work with Wheatley he could provide solid depth on the offensive line.

S Ronnie Hickman

Safety Ronnie Hickman has found himself around the football all preseason with three interceptions in the past two games. He has impressed after going undrafted and has shown he has good range and can play as a free safety and not just in the box close to the line of scrimmage.

He’s physical in coverage and not afraid to attack in the run game. All three of the interceptions he has made show different aspects of his game. One he tracked the ball perfectly in the air like he was the wide receiver. The second one showed his quick reaction speed and physicality wrestling the ball away from the receiver. The final one showed he can dive and dig out the ball before it hits the ground.

