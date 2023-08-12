Browns: 4 players who hurt their stock against the Washington Commanders

The preseason is now half over for the Cleveland Browns after the loss to the Washington Commanders Friday night by a score of 17-15. The majority of starters played for the team on Friday leaving fans excited and wanting more after several impressive performances. And then there were guys like Cade York and Joshua Dobbs.

Unfortunately, not everyone played well on Friday with several players including key contributors having bad nights. The backup offensive linemen weren’t as sharp as the week before that have led some to be worried about some of the depth there.

Here are the five players that hurt their stock the most in the Browns’ second preseason game.

QB Joshua Dobbs

Backup quarterback Joshua Dobbs saw his first action of the preseason and though there were some nice moments overall it wasn’t great. There were issues up front with his protection at times but Dobbs only completed 50 percent of his passes with an interception and a passer rating under 40.

With how good rookie Dorian Thompson-Robinson has performed in the two games you have to wonder if he pushes Dobbs off the roster. Dobbs was inaccurate in the pocket and on the run and just struggled to make plays Friday.

K Cade York

The in-game struggles for the second-year kicker continued as Cade York missed his only field goal attempt of the game from 46 yards out. With so much talent on this roster, you can’t let a kicker be the reason you don’t go as far as you can.

He is making kicks with ease in practice but something changes when he steps on the field for gameday. It would be malpractice if the Browns don’t at least add competition for York for the remainder of the preseason.

DT Jordan Elliott

Defensive tackle Jordan Elliott finds himself on this list yet again a couple of days after the team adds veteran Shelby Harris. Many believed the restructure of his contract meant he was a roster lock but after he played during the Pro Football Hall of Fame game and poorly this week the writing might be on the wall.

Against the run he often looks like he is on rollerskates being pushed around and in the pass rush department there are flashes just not enough. If someone else steps up in the room, like if Trysten Hill returns from injury, Elliott could likely find himself off the roster especially with Harris in the room now.

OT James Hudson III

After a solid start last week for James Hudson III it was not a great follow-up for the third-year offensive tackle. He was getting routinely beat in pass sets as guys were jumping inside and slapping his hands away with ease. He struggles to get his hands up quickly enough while also not getting into his pass sets on time.

One bright point for Hudson is he is still relatively new to the position only playing one season of college football at the position as he started his career as a defensive tackle. Hudson needs to show some more consistency moving forward as the number two left tackle.

