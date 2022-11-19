Browns make 3 roster moves as they travel to Detroit to take on Bills

The Cleveland Browns and Buffalo Bills are set to face off at Ford Field in Detroit as Orchard Park has been snowed out. The Browns will be looking to improve to 4-6 on the season, while the Bills look to climb to 7-3 after a devastating loss to the Minnesota Vikings last week.

Yesterday the Browns brought in six players for tryouts as they do every week, and now today they have made three roster moves as they travel north to Michigan. Here are the three roster moves and their importance to the Browns as they get set to take on the Bills.

DE Chase Winovich has been activated from Injured Reserve

Cleveland Browns Chase Winovich Bills

Cleveland Browns activate Chase Winovich from IR ahead of Bills. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)

After hitting Injured Reserve after the loss to the New York Jets, defensive end Chase Winovich was finally designated for return last week by the Browns. Now a week later, Winovich has officially been activated from Injured Reserve as he is set to return to the field against the Bills tomorrow.

Thus far in his two games in 2022, Winovich has managed to rack up just one tackle and two hits on the quarterback. He will have to fight for snaps over rookies Alex Wright and Isaiah Thomas, who have gotten baptized by fire and improved every week thus far.

OG Michael Dunn placed on IR

Cleveland Browns Bills

Browns place Michael Dunn on IR ahead of the Bills. Mandatory Credit: Scott Galvin-USA TODAY Sports

The Browns will now have to find another third tight end moving forward for at least the next four games. Offensive guard Michael Dunn had been their pseudo-TE3 in their 13 personnel looks, allowing for more movement in the run game. Even as they get David Njoku back this week, it looks like second-year tackle James Hudson will continue to get those looks as he has in Dunn’s absence.

With Dunn heading to Injured Reserve, the Browns do not have to cut a player to make room for Winovich’s return from IR. The Browns have a wealth of depth in their offensive line room, so the loss of Dunn should not impact their game plan much at all.

Story continues

S Mike Brown and LB Jermaine Carter elevated to Browns gameday roster

Cleveland Browns Bills

Browns elevate Mike Brown vs. Bills. Mandatory Credit: Raj Mehta-USA TODAY Sports

As they do every week, the Browns have also elevated two players from their practice squad to suit up against the Bills. While linebacker Jermaine Carter has seen action this season, former Miami Redhawk safety Mike Brown is set to see the first gameday action of his career.

With D’Anthony Bell out with a concussion, the Browns need a safety to fill his special teams presence. Look for Brown to be active in the third phase of the game for the Browns in this one. Carter will likely see similar action. If Brown is on the field on defense, there are even more reasons to worry.

