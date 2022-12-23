Browns make 3 roster moves on the eve of their Christmas Eve showdown vs. Saints

As the Cleveland Browns get set to take on the New Orleans Saints tomorrow, they have made three roster moves in advance. They have already ruled out defensive end Jadeveon Clowney, and safety John Johnson III is questionable. However, Nick Chubb, Amari Cooper, and Myles Garrett will be good to go after they were not given gameday injury designation. The Saints will be without wide receivers Jarvis Landry and Chris Olave as well.

What moves did the Browns make today as they get set to seek out their fourth win in five games? We take a look at all three of those moves here.

Browns have officially activated Ethan Pocic from IR

The biggest news of the week, the Browns are getting their starting center back as Ethan Pocic has now officially been activated from Injured Reserve. With their starting center back after four weeks away, hopefully, the ground game can return to consistent form for the Browns.

Reserve center Greg Mancz has been released

With one center coming back online in Pocic, the Browns have released another from their active roster. While Mancz has not made an appearance with the Browns after joining the team four weeks ago, he served as the backup to Hjalte Froholdt.

Tae David has been elevated from practice squad vs. Saints

The Browns have elevated linebacker Tae Davis from the practice squad for the third time this season. This is the last time Davis can be elevated from the practice squad as he will suit up against the Saints.

Story originally appeared on Browns Wire