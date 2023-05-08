Browns: 3 players who will lose their roles in 2023

After adding seven new faces to their roster via the 2023 NFL draft, the Cleveland Browns will have roles that are taken from established players. They have even added some late depth to their roster after the draft as well, like safety Rodney McLeod.

They opted not to re-sign a handful of players including defensive end Jadeveon Clowney and running back Kareem Hunt, but there are active players on their roster who may have their snaps usurped by younger players with more potential. Here are three players whose snaps are in the most danger after new faces have joined the roster.

DT Jordan Elliott

Browns

A third round pick from the 2020 NFL draft, Jordan Elliott has had plenty of opportunity to establish himself as a consistent contributor in a sub-par defensive tackle room. And he has yet to instill any sort of confidence in his performance on the field.

As the Browns signed three defensive tackles and drafted another in Siaki Ika, Elliott will have to battle it out in a deeper room to even win a roster spot. Not to mention the Browns may not be done addressing their defensive line this offseason.

TE Harrison Bryant

Browns

The Browns have made an effort to get more explosive and vertical in the passing game this offseason.

They added three wide receivers Marquise Goodwin, Elijah Moore, and rookie third rounder Cedric Tillman. However, they did not stop there, adding another tight end as well in the form of Jordan Akins.

2020 fourth rounder Harrison Bryant was given every opportunity to take over TE2 snaps for the Browns a year ago, and it looks like he is better suited as a TE3 and move piece offensively. He does not have the physical tools to separate consistently or attack the football in the air, which is why they made a move for one that can.

Bryant is not a lock to make the roster.

OT James Hudson

Browns

Working through an up-and-down second year in Cleveland, offensive tackle James Hudson displayed some promise in early season spot-starts. However, he had plenty of opportunity in sporadic snaps throughout the season to stack onto those performances. Instead, Hudson looked lost and like he had real potential to get someone hurt in those opportunities.

And with the addition of Ohio State offensive tackle Dawand Jones, a player with promising tape but some effort issues to work through, Hudson is no longer a lock to be the first tackle off the bench in 2023. The Browns also brought back Michael Dunn and added Wes Martin along their interior, so Hudson is not first on the totem pole to kick into guard either.

